AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 2.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

CAT stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,442. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.