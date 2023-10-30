Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 542 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.
CAT traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.
In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
