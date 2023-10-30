Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.07 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,248.63.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $33.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,779.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,036.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,859.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,771.32 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.