Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.04. 1,445,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,105. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.