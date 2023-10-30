Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 289,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

