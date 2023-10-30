Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $18.38 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of A traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.