Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. 3,150,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,046,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

