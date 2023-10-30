Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 83,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,170. The company has a market cap of $718.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

