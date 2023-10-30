Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $165.11

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.11 and last traded at $166.89, with a volume of 183983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.59.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average of $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $490,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

