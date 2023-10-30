Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Rises By 23.8%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

DTS Price Performance

Shares of DTSOF remained flat at $21.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. DTS has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

Get DTS alerts:

DTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.