Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Rises By 23.8%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
DTS Price Performance
Shares of DTSOF remained flat at $21.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. DTS has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $21.65.
DTS Company Profile
