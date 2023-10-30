Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LGHL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,163. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lion Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,954 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lion Group by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

