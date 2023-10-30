Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $127.68

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.68 and last traded at $127.88, with a volume of 79938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Get Dover alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.