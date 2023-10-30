ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.80

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 928768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market cap of $950.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

