AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.11

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 94966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HKD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

