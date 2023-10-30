TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239,990 shares of company stock worth $118,580,267. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 97,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.34. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

