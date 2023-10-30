Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.01

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 16741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a market cap of $749.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

