Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Unitil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unitil

Unitil Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. 4,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. Unitil has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $735.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 86.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 381,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,289,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unitil

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.