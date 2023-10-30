Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expands By 24.1%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,008,396.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 52,357 shares of company stock worth $98,361 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eyenovia by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,796. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Stories

