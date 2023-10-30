Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.29

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.29 and last traded at $53.29, with a volume of 165452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 170.76%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,470. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

