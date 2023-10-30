Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.33

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 17042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 68.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

