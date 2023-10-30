Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 944,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

TWO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $958.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.05%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

