GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 375,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at GSI Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 15,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $49,910.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 939,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,600.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $75,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GSI Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 72,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.87. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 77.58%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

