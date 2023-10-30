Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.03

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 355011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,669.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 419,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,553,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,278,000 after acquiring an additional 607,302 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

