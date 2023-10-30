Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.31

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 32524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,649,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,333,000 after buying an additional 90,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,343 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,089,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,383,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

