Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.47

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 42945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,914.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $121,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,914.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $26,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 447,432.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 604,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after buying an additional 604,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 521,220 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 114.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 399,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

