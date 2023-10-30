Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.65

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 1705260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.