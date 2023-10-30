Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.60

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 7131132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.