Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 29588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Angi by 26,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Angi by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 77,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

