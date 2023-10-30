Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$173.47 and last traded at C$173.77. 179,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 330,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$190.66.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Veritas Investment Research lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$174.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$188.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$443.15 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 53.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.3105573 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

