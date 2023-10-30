Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 14.3% Higher

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 161,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 99,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Iconic Minerals Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

