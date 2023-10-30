Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 20.7% in October

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Constellium alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSTM

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,361,000 after purchasing an additional 767,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 77.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 242,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,512. Constellium has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.