Register Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 4.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Target by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Target by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $324,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.00. 465,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,253. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

