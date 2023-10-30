CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1,506.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,691 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.