Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 1,497 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 273,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

