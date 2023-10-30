IFP Advisors Inc Has $22.07 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.57. 823,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

