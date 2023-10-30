Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 257,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 243,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.60.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
