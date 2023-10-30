Syverson Strege & Co Acquires 114,822 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,461,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 40.2% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $93,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

