Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

