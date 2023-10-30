Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $514,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after buying an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $90.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.