Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $74.66 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

