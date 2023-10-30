Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 530 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 108.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,634,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,384,000 after purchasing an additional 851,655 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Progressive by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 543,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123,181 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $153.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

