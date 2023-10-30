Arbitrum Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $234.59 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.93707292 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 554 active market(s) with $169,857,818.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

