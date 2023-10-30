ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0501

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, ASD has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $33.13 million and $1.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,688.73 or 1.00034483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001832 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

