Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,664 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.71. 725,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,160. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

