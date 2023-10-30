Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 18,046 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. 3,756,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,666. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

