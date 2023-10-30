Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $4.77 Million in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,719,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,394,000 after acquiring an additional 132,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 174,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $27.90. 150,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.39%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

