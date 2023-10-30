Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $526.00. The company had a trading volume of 650,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

