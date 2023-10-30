Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 588,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,018,000 after acquiring an additional 127,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,214. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,962,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

