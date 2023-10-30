Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $487.33. The stock had a trading volume of 414,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

