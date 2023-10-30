Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,704 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.83.

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.23. The stock had a trading volume of 160,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,149. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a one year low of $307.30 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

